Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be looking to conclude the season on a high note when they welcome Metz on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

A victory in this game will take the French champions to 86 points on the Ligue1 table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Les Grenats, are certainly doomed to finish in the bottom three. They will, however, be able to prevent automatic relegation if they manage to gather the maximum points against the Paris giants.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz will start at 12:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz: Team News, Injury Update

Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler have completed their recoveries and are expected to return to training this week. However, it is highly doubtful that the duo will play this weekend since Mauricio Pochettino sees no reason to risk them. Leandro Paredes is still dealing with groin pain. After regaining full fitness, Abdou Diallo will attempt to force his way into the starting XI. Keylor Navas and Angel Di Maria are anticipated to start here as well, despite reports that they will leave in the summer. After serving their suspensions, Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are expected to return. Idrissa Gueye reportedly missed the previous game owing to his reluctance to wear matchday shirts in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ cause, and he could be recalled here.

Metz will be without their star forward Nicolas de Preville against PSG as he serves out his ban for the accumulation of yellow cards. Ibrahima Niane is expected to miss this game due to a squabble with the club, so Louis Mafouta could get the start. The trio of Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, and Ibrahim Amadou will also be unavailable for selection for the season’s last game.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Simons, Verratti; Di Maria, Messi, Neymar; Mbappe

Metz Predicted Starting XI: Caillard; Niakate, Bronn, Kouyate; Mikelbrencis, Sarr, Traore, Cande; Boulaya; Mafouta, Lamkel Ze

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz match kick off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Sunday, May 22, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz can be live-streamed on the Voot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.