Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play host to Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night in their next Ligue 1 match. PSG will come into this game on the back of a shock 1-3 loss at the hands of Nantes last week and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne will start at 01:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne: Team News, Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to call upon the services of his star midfielder Marco Verratti as he will be forced to warm the bench for this fixture due to his suspension. The participation of PSG’s Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes and Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos are also doubtful as they are still nursing their respective injuries.

Saint-Etienne manager Pascal Dupraz will also miss the services of a couple of players from his squad in form of striker Enzo Crivelli and centre-back Joris Gnagnon.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Saint-Etienne Possible Starting XI: Paul Bernardoni, Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Romain Hamouma, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Gabriel Silva, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri

What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Sunday, February 27, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne match?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne can be live-streamed on the Voot.

