Ligue 1 2021-22 PSG vs Nantes LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

PSG will be back in action in what will be a crucial match in Ligue 1 when they take on Nantes on Saturday. PSG, on account of top-quality talent, will definitely come into this match as favourites. Nantes are placed 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been not managed to hit their stride this season. In the last match, they had to be satisfied with a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg and will have to be at their absolute best against PSG.

PSG, on the other hand, are bossing the season and coming into this match holding a 10-point lead at the top of the league table.

The match between PSG vs Nantes will start at 09:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 PSG vs Nantes: Team News, Injury Update

For PSG, Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti are all injured and hence, will not be available for this match. Also, Lionel Messi has not yet been declared fit and might not feature in this match.

Nantes have a fully fit squad for this match and they will need at their absolute best against the might of PSG. However, for them, only Nicolas Pallois will not be available for this match since he has picked a booking.

PSG vs Nantes starting line-ups:

PSG Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Nantes Possible Starting Line-up: Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani; Kalifa Coulibaly

What time will the PSG vs Nantes match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between PSG vs Nantes will kick off at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 20, at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the PSG vs Nantes match?

The match between PSG and Nantes will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the PSG vs Nantes fixture?

The Ligue1 match between PSG vs Nantes can be live-streamed on the Voot.

