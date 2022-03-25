CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ligue 1 Completes 1.5 Billion Euro Media Rights Deal With CVC Capital

All Ligue 1 clubs have reached an agreement on the allocation of CVC’s first investment in French soccer. (AFP Photo)

LFP said last week it had entered into exclusive negotiations with CVC to sell a minority stake in a newly created company that will market the television and online broadcast rights for Ligue 1

Private equity fund CVC Capital has acquired a 13% stake worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in Ligue 1’s media rights business, French soccer’s governing body (LFP) said on Thursday.

The governing body added that all 20 Ligue 1 clubs have reached an agreement on the allocation of CVC’s first investment in French soccer but did not specify how the amount would be distributed.

French soccer suffered a blow last year after the collapse of Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which was supposed to pay 1.2 billion euros a year to broadcast Ligue 1 matches.

Last year, CVC struck a 1.994 billion euro investment in the broadcasting and sponsorship rights connected to Spain’s LaLiga, marking the first investment agreement from a private equity firm in a major European League.

Luxembourg-based CVC has also invested in Formula 1, MotoGP and rugby.

first published:March 25, 2022, 10:34 IST