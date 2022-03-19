CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Football » Ligue 1: Lionel Messi to Miss Monaco Game With Flu
1-MIN READ

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi to Miss Monaco Game With Flu

PSG's Lionel Messi (AP)

PSG's Lionel Messi (AP)

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.

The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG’s Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.

Messi was recalled on Friday by Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 19, 2022, 19:03 IST