Ligue 1: Lyon Find Scoring Touch to Beat Lorient 4-1 And Move Up The Table

Midfielder Romain Faivre scored twice as Lyon won at struggling Lorient 4-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league on Friday.

Forwards Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi set each other up on the other goals as Lyon moved two points behind Rennes in fourth spot, which guarantees automatic entry into next season’s Europa League.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz demanded more goals from his misfiring team and got his wish. Faivre put Lyon ahead after five minutes after collecting a pass from Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Dembele made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a back heel from Emerson’s pass, and Toko Ekambi netted just before the break only to see his effort ruled offside.

After Nigeria striker Terem Moffi pulled one back in the 57th, Toko Ekambi combined well with Dembele two minutes later for 3-1, and Faivre netted again after being picked out by fellow midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Lorient remained in 16th spot and just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend’s games.

On Saturday, runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain would be without suspended star striker Kylian Mbappe at Nice. A Nice win would move them two points above Marseille in second and into an automatic Champions League place.

