Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Ligue 1: Lyon's Winless Run Continues, PSG Rivals All Drop Points

Lyon were held to a goalless draw by Dijon to take their winless run in the league to eight games, as Nantes, Angers and Lille all lost to leave PSG with a five-point lead.

Associated Press

Updated:October 20, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ligue 1: Lyon's Winless Run Continues, PSG Rivals All Drop Points
Lyon's winless run continued (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: Rudi Garcia got off to a disappointing start as Lyon coach and Paris Saint-Germain's closest rivals all faltered in the French league on Saturday.

Garcia, who was appointed in place of the sacked Sylvinho on Monday, could only watch as his new side was held 0-0 at home by modest Dijon, the league's bottom team.

It stretched Lyon's winless run in the league to eight games and left the side 16th in the 20-team division, 14 points behind leaders PSG after 10 games.

The 55-year-old Garcia was not given the friendliest welcome as Lyon fans remembered his tenure in charge of bitter rivals Marseille and Saint-Etienne. Garcia left Marseille after three seasons in May.

Also Saturday, Nantes, Angers and Lille all lost, leaving PSG with a five-point lead following its 4-1 win at nine-man Nice on Friday.

Second-place Nantes lost 1-0 at struggling Metz, ending the visitors' three-game winning run, and Angers lost 1-0 to visiting Brest, allowing Reims move third with a 1-0 win at home over Montpellier.

Toulouse defeated Lille 2-1, and Nimes drew with Amiens 1-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram