Ligue 1: Lyon's Winless Run Continues, PSG Rivals All Drop Points
Lyon were held to a goalless draw by Dijon to take their winless run in the league to eight games, as Nantes, Angers and Lille all lost to leave PSG with a five-point lead.
Lyon's winless run continued (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Rudi Garcia got off to a disappointing start as Lyon coach and Paris Saint-Germain's closest rivals all faltered in the French league on Saturday.
Garcia, who was appointed in place of the sacked Sylvinho on Monday, could only watch as his new side was held 0-0 at home by modest Dijon, the league's bottom team.
It stretched Lyon's winless run in the league to eight games and left the side 16th in the 20-team division, 14 points behind leaders PSG after 10 games.
The 55-year-old Garcia was not given the friendliest welcome as Lyon fans remembered his tenure in charge of bitter rivals Marseille and Saint-Etienne. Garcia left Marseille after three seasons in May.
Also Saturday, Nantes, Angers and Lille all lost, leaving PSG with a five-point lead following its 4-1 win at nine-man Nice on Friday.
Second-place Nantes lost 1-0 at struggling Metz, ending the visitors' three-game winning run, and Angers lost 1-0 to visiting Brest, allowing Reims move third with a 1-0 win at home over Montpellier.
Toulouse defeated Lille 2-1, and Nimes drew with Amiens 1-1.
