Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain Slump to Heavy Defeat at Monaco

Paris Saint Germain produced a woeful performance as they lost 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a result that will put coach Mauricio Pochettino under more pressure less than two weeks after their Champions League exit.

PSG, on 65 points from 29 games, still lead Olympique de Marseille and Nice by 15 points before those sides meet later on Sunday, following third straight away league defeat.

With Lionel Messi ruled out by a bout of flu, the capital side showed close to nothing at the Louis II stadium 11 days after being knocked in the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid who scored three goals in 17 minutes.

The result lifted Monaco up to seventh on 44 points.

