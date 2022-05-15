Ligue 1: Wissam Ben Yedder Hits Hat-Trick as Monaco Close in on Champions League Spot

A Wissam Ben Yedder hat-trick put Monaco on the brink of securing a direct Champions League spot for next season as they stormed back to beat Stade Brestois 4-2 at home for their ninth consecutive victory in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Monaco were trailing 2-0 at their Louis II stadium after 23 minutes but Ben Yedder reduced the arrears before the break and netted twice in four minutes early in the second half with Kevin Volland also on target to lift them up to second place on 68 points with one game left.

Olympique de Marseille slipped down to third, on goal difference, when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennes.

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Lovro Majer found the back of the net to send Rennes up to fourth place on 65 points a week before what looks like being a nail-biting finale.

The top two teams qualify directly for the Champions League group stage while the side which finishes third takes part in the third qualifying round.

Paris St Germain, who were crowned champions last month, beat Montpellier 4-0 away courtesy of a Lionel Messi double with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe scoring the others.

Nice’s hopes of playing in the Champions League were ended when they lost 3-1 at home to Lille, who prevailed with a Jonathan David double.

Nice are sixth on 63 points.

In the final round of matches, Monaco travel to RC Lens, Rennes to Lille and Marseille host Racing Strasbourg.

Bottom side Girondins de Bordeaux were left on the brink of relegation after a 0-0 draw against Lorient left them on 28 points, three points from a relegation/promotion playoff spot but with a much worse goal difference than 18th-placed Metz.

In Ligue 2, AC Ajaccio beat Toulouse, who were already promoted, 1-0 to secure their place in the top flight.

AJ Auxerre finished third after a 2-1 home win against Amiens and will take part in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

