Like He Never Left: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Cristiano Ronaldo Scores on Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second Manchester United debut special by scoring in the dying minutes of the first half. Mason Greenwood fired in a left footed strike towards the goal which the Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman failed to grab, the ball fell on Ronaldo’s path and the 36-year-old opened his Premier League account yet again with a simple tap in.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 119th Manchester United goal and first for 12 years.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been afforded a hero’s welcome before kick-off on his return to Old Trafford after securing a move from Juventus last month.

The Portuguese made his name as a world star in six years at United between 2003 and 2009, during which he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player.

Ronaldo even received huge cheers for every goal he scored in the warm-up, but it was far from plain sailing for United in the first 45 minutes against the Magpies.

Manchester United lead Newcastle United 1-0 at the end of the first half.

