Lionel Messi Advises Neymar to Join Barcelona and Not Real Madrid

Brazilian superstar Neymar is attracting interest from both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid currently, having made it clear that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain just two seasons after completing a record-breaking 222 million euros move from Barcelona.

Neymar's stint at PSG has been laden with injuries and controversies. From getting his ankle injured twice to having a stand-off with a fan after their French Cup loss to Rennes earlier this year, Neymar does not seem to be enjoying himself at the French club.

Neymar's transfer saga has been ongoing since the transfer window opened and it seems more and more likely that the Brazilian forward will make the switch to Spain.

With PSG open to letting Neymar leave, reports suggest that Barcelona's hierarchy are set to meet with PSG chiefs on Tuesday to discuss Neymar's transfer with an offer to swap Philippe Coutinho as part of the deal.

However, the twist in the tale is the interest from Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez, who is a huge fan of Neymar and has tried to sign him multiple times previously too, has shown interest in getting the superstar to the Spanish capital once again.

After missing out on signing Paul Pogba and landing Eden Hazard, Perez is looking for another big signing in Neymar to bolster his squad.

With Real pushing for the transfer, Neymar former teammate and Barcelona's main man Lionel Messi has intervened and according to Marca, he has contacted Neymar personally to urge him to reject Real and join Barcelona again instead.

Marca reports that the relationship between Messi and Neymar is 'excellent' and the No.10 'feels a special affinity for his former teammate'. Neymar and Messi together have helped Barcelona win two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup in four seasons.

Neymar's relationships with PSG fans has hit rock bottom as the fans held up banners reading 'get out' during their match against Nimes. The supporters also directed abusive chants at Neymar.

However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said he loved Neymar and wanted him to stay but that they "have to find solutions without Ney."

"If we lose Neymar, maybe I will not sleep. It's not possible to lose Ney and find a guy who does the same things as him," Tuchel added.

