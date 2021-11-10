Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo Seal It With a Kiss in Paris

Lionel Messi has endured a strenuous beginning to his career in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his move from Barcelona. In all competitions, the Argentine forward has featured in only eight matches and has scored three goals in the Champions League. His injury prevented him from playing for PSG’s Ligue 1 game at Bordeaux. While on a temporary break, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to spend quality time with his beloved wife, model Antonela Roccuzzo.

Messi and Antonela twinned in black as they spent a lovely evening in Paris. Antonela shared a post on Instagram, which consisted of some romantic photos of the couple. Posing against the beautifully lit-up Eiffel Tower, the duo painted an idyllic picture. Messi wore a black turtleneck and layered it with a matching overcoat. Antonela looked stunning in a body-hugging dress and black heels. The second image posted by her showed the pair share a passionate kiss. In caption, she wrote, “Te Amo tanto, mi amor,” which roughly translates to ‘I love you so much, my love.’

Messi and Antonela married in 2017 and the ceremony was known as Argentina’s ‘Wedding of The Century.’ Antonela knew Messi since she was five years old. She later met him through cousin Lucas Scaglia, a close friend of the soccer star. The couple is now parents to Thiago, 8, Matteo, 5, and Ciro, 3.

One of the greatest footballers of all time joined the Barcelona club as a schoolboy. Messi’s glittering trophy-laden career with the side ended this summer. He bid a teary-eyed farewell to his boyhood team for which he debuted in 2003.

Meanwhile, after sitting out in the last two games with injury, Messi has been given the green light to play for Argentina. Currently, PSG is placed at the top of the league table with 34 points from 13 games. The Ligue 1 giants’ Leonardo Araujo has lamented Messi’s call up for his country’s World Cup Qualifiers.

