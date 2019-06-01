Take the pledge to vote

Want to Finish My Career Winning Something with Argentina: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is yet to win a senior trophy with Argentina national team despite featuring in three finals.

IANS

Updated:June 1, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Want to Finish My Career Winning Something with Argentina: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has returned to the Argentina national team after announcing his retirement once. (Photo Credit: FIFA)
Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has told of his burning desire to win a major trophy with Argentina as the Albiceleste bid to end a 26-year trophy drought at the Copa America in Brazil.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a part of the Argentina teams that finished runners-up at the 2014 World Cup, the 2015 Copa America and the 2016 Copa America, Xinhua news agency reports.

"I want to finish my career and win something with the national team," Messi said in an interview broadcast on Argentine television on Friday.

"I don't want to be left with the thought that things didn't work out. I want to pick myself up and try again. That's life: fall down, get back up again and fight for your dreams."

Messi said that family life had taught him to better cope with losses, whether playing for Barcelona or Argentina.

"The defeats hurt but I'm dealing with them differently," the 31-year-old said. "When (eldest son) Thiago was born, my priorities changed. It hurts to lose but now I arrive at my house, see my children and wife and I get over it. Before, I'd arrive home and not want to watch television or eat. Now I have an obligation to be at the table with my kids."

Argentina, whose last major title came at the 1993 Copa America, are currently training in Buenos Aires in preparation for the Copa America, which will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.

The two-time world champions will begin their campaign against Colombia on June 15 before facing Paraguay and Qatar in the group stage.
