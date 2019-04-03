English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
Messi’s freekick came in the 90th minute when he was fouled by Victor Ruiz while trying to make a run towards the Villareal box.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Villareal on Tuesday.
Loading...
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi may not be god, but his otherworldly displays every time he steps on the football field make us feel he is also definitely not human.
On Tuesday, he came off the bench in his side's hour of need to inspire the Liga leaders to battle back from 4-2 down in stoppage time to snatch a remarkable 4-4 draw at struggling Villarreal.
Messi’s freekick came in the 90th minute when he was fouled by Victor Ruiz while trying to make a run towards the Villareal box.
He neatly curled his effort towards the left of the freekick wall, and the ball went past the outstretched hands of the keeper to strike on the post and nestle into the back of the net.
Watch the goal below:
The pinpoint freecick came just two days after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored another insane freekick goal, a chipped Panenka-style effort towards the goalkeeper’s left-hand post against Espanyol.
The effort against Villareal, just a day after Pope Francis said Messi is good, but cannot be called god, sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.
When an interviewer had asked the Pepe if he considers it sacrilege to say that Messi is God, he had replied, “In theory, it is sacrilege. You can’t say it and I don’t believe it.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has acknowledged his side's dependency on Messi but showed no remorse. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course, it exists, he is the best in the world."
On Tuesday, he came off the bench in his side's hour of need to inspire the Liga leaders to battle back from 4-2 down in stoppage time to snatch a remarkable 4-4 draw at struggling Villarreal.
Messi’s freekick came in the 90th minute when he was fouled by Victor Ruiz while trying to make a run towards the Villareal box.
He neatly curled his effort towards the left of the freekick wall, and the ball went past the outstretched hands of the keeper to strike on the post and nestle into the back of the net.
Watch the goal below:
The medicine man arrives again— 🇳🇵 Apex 🇳🇵 (@najarlovesbarca) April 2, 2019
.He ain't god. But he isn't human too. #Messi#barca#Villareal#VillarealBarça #goal #messigoal#comeback pic.twitter.com/FU84FaftXP
The pinpoint freecick came just two days after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored another insane freekick goal, a chipped Panenka-style effort towards the goalkeeper’s left-hand post against Espanyol.
The effort against Villareal, just a day after Pope Francis said Messi is good, but cannot be called god, sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.
When an interviewer had asked the Pepe if he considers it sacrilege to say that Messi is God, he had replied, “In theory, it is sacrilege. You can’t say it and I don’t believe it.
Pope Francis is right.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 2, 2019
Messi isn’t God.
Messi is the proof that God exists. pic.twitter.com/LtaruPl1sn
Priceless!!! Even The Commentators Said It Was Impossible For @Barcelona To Draw Before Messi Took That Free Kick ... Then boom ! pic.twitter.com/xP0KlqWvCf— Ogbe Alex Weyinmi (@hexoli) April 2, 2019
A free-kick is like a penalty for Messi! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/spFsxvHeTT— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 2, 2019
Suarez eventually made it 4-4, with a not bad effort. But Messi earlier.— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 2, 2019
Again.
AGAIN.
Again. https://t.co/gNUd3J1xjy
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has acknowledged his side's dependency on Messi but showed no remorse. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course, it exists, he is the best in the world."
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube’s Non-Deletion of Toxic Videos is Alarming, on Verge of Severe Consequences
- Apple to Launch iPhones With 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch And 6.67-inch OLED Displays in 2020
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives
- Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results