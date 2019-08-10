Lionel Messi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo to Win UEFA Goal of Season Award
Lionel Messi won the UEFA's Goal of the Season, beating out Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Lionel Messi has been awarded UEFA's Goal of the Season award for his free-kick against Liverpool at Camp Nou last season.
The set-piece by Barcelona's Argentine star from 30 yards out was his second goal of the match, reports Efe news agency.
Messi's second goal rounded off his team's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on May 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo was runners-up in the UEFA award for the goal he scored for Juventus against his former team Manchester United on November 7 at the San Siro Stadium.
The third spot went to Portugal's Danilo who scored the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Serbia in the Euro qualifiers.
Fans voted on the UEFA website and social media accounts to choose between 10 goals scored in the 2018-2019 season.
The final winners were selected by a jury comprising of former coaches and international players.
This is the third time Messi earned the award, following his success in 2014/2015 and 2015-2016.
