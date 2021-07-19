Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Record With Copa America Post

Arguably the two best modern-day footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo keep getting pitted against one another. Not only their on-field records, fans compare their off-field activities too, be it endorsements or social media footprint. Argentina ended their 28-year trophy drought by winning the Copa America final against Brazil earlier this month. Messi, one of the most decorated footballers at club-level, won his first major title with the national team. After the Copa America triumph, Messi, the Argentina captain, broke a social media record that was previously held by Ronaldo.

There were many pics shared after Argentina’s win but a particular one seems to be a big hit on social media. Messi shared a picture of himself with the much-coveted trophy from the team’s locker room. This photo was liked by 19.9 million people – and this made it the most popular Instagram post posted by an athlete.

Previously, this record was held by Ronaldo when in 2020, he posted a tribute to Argentina great Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60. Messi’s own tribute post to Maradona in November 2020 was liked 16.4 million times which made it the 16th most popular Instagram post in history.

Messi led Argentina to their first international title since 1993. The Barcelona star was also the leading scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name. The 34-year-old was visibly emotional when Argentina beat Brazil in the summit clash. His moment with Neymar after the final where he consoles the Brazilian star was loved by fans across the globe.

Portugal on the other hand, could not make it to the quarter-final of the recently concluded Euro 2020 despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb form.

