Lionel Messi Celebrates One Month of Argentina’s World Cup Triumph With Emotional Post

Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message on social media celebrating one month of Argentina’s World Cup triumph. The Lionel Messi-led side defeated France on penalties to claim their second World Cup title on December 18. Messi revisited his World Cup campaign and shared a reel on his official Instagram handle. The post was shared in Spanish that roughly translated to, “One month of the cutest thing ever and I still can’t believe it. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the Cup we all wanted so much.” Messi, while reminiscing about the World Cup campaign, also stated that he was missing his teammates and the time spent together.

“Obviously, being champions makes everything nicer, but what a nice month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss. I miss my mates, the day-to-day with them, the mats, the talks, the workouts, the goofiness we did,” he added.

Lionel Messi registered seven goals and three assists to win the Golden Ball Award at the Qatar World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had scored a crucial goal in the extra time of the summit clash to earn a 3-2 lead for the Albiceleste. But French striker Kylian Mbappe scored an equaliser late in the game. Argentina ultimately prevailed over Les Bleus in a penalty shootout to clinch their second World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training earlier in January after finishing his stellar World Cup campaign. Messi has so far played two matches for the Paris giants since his World Cup return. The 35-year-old netted a goal in PSG’s 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi is now all set to renew his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as the two greats of modern time square off in a friendly game on January 19. The high-voltage friendly match is scheduled to be played between PSG and a Saudi All-Star XI led by Ronaldo. The Saudi All-Star XI will comprise footballers from Al-Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC.

