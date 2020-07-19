Lionel Messi Close to Barcelona Exit, Starts Following Manchester City on Instagram? A Fact Check

Rumour mills are in full swing that Lionel Messi is out of Barcelona and a move to Manchester City may be imminent with many noticing that the Argentine star has started following the Premier League club on Instagram.

Pep Guardiola's love for Lionel Messi is not something new, and fans have suggested that he might just be able to entice the Barcelona superstar to Etihad. In fact, Messi has not played for any other European football club apart from Barcelona and his meltdown has sparked 'interest' from clubs.

Recently, Man City TV presenter Natalie Paweleck posted a Insta story to point out that Messi has started following Manchester City on the Instagram.

She highlighted that Messi follows City as well Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi - their two Argentines in the team.

Messi had slammed Barcelona as "weak" and "erratic" after the Catalan side lost 1-2 at home to Osasuna as Real Madrid were crowned La Liga winners.

"We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone," Messi had said.

"We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team. We lost a lot of points and today's game is a summary of the season.

"We have to be self-critical. Starting with the players but doing a global self-criticism.

"We are Barca and we have to win everything.

"We can't look at Madrid. Madrid have done their job, but we have helped them a lot," Messi added.

The news of Messi following Manchester City seems to be old.

In fact, a Reddit threat shows that Cityzens had gotten their hopes upo back in 2017 as well.

Former La Liga, Premier League and Indian Super League star Luis Garcia, in an interview to News18, had said that he is sure Lionel Messi will not be leaving Barcelona and will be still playing in La Liga come 2025.