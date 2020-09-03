Lionel Messi Could Remain With Barcelona till 2021, Says Father Jorge

The saga around Lionel Messi’s future might be nearing an end as his father and agent Jorge Messi hinted that his superstar son could spend another year at the Nou Camp with Barcelona.

Messi Sr told Mediaset that talks with Barcelona went “well”, with there still being a chance that an agreement can be reached which allows everyone to remain in their current surroundings.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo also reported that after the meeting with Bartomeu, the chances of the Argentine deciding to continue one more season have increased.

Quizzed on whether a six-time Ballon d’Or winner could remain with FC Barcelona until the end of his current contract in 2021, Jorge Messi was quoted by Goal as saying, “yes”.

Jorge Messi arrived in Catalunya on Wednesday for his high-profile meeting with Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu as the storm around the Argentine captain’s future intensified.

Messi has spent his entire senior career to date on the books of a La Liga heavyweight. It was initially suggested that he could walk away for nothing, with an exit clause inserted into his lucrative contract that can be triggered at the end of any given season.

No free transfer will be made, though, as it has been ruled by La Liga that a €700 million release clause remains in place.

"In compliance with the applicable rule, La Liga will not approve a request to be de-registered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid," La Liga had said.

Newly appointed head coach Ronald Koeman has expressed a desire to keep a world-class performer on his books, having inherited an ageing squad from Quique Setien, and it may be that the Dutchman gets his wish as a stunning saga is brought to a close with the status quo in Catalunya maintained.