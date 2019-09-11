Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

David Beckham 'Makes Contact’ With Lionel Messi For Sensational Transfer to His MLS Club: Report

Lionel Messi has reportedly viewed the offer as "interesting" even though his huge salary demands could prove to be an impediment.

Trending Desk

September 11, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
David Beckham has reached out to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in the hopes of bringing him over to the United States to play for his new Major League Soccer ( MLS) franchise, Spanish media have reported.

The former England captain “made contact” with Messi regarding a "huge deal" to spearhead Inter Miami, which will enter the MLS in March 2020, Barcelona-based Catalunya Radio said.

The report stated that Barcelona directors are aware of Beckham’s interest in Messi.

The Barcelona and Argentina national team captain has reportedly viewed the offer as "interesting" even though his huge salary demands could prove to be an impediment. Messi is the highest-payed football player in the world, earning $92 million in salary and bonuses before taxes, according to a Forbes report.

There have been speculations regarding Messi's future at Barcelona after it emerged that a clause in his contract, which is through 2021, allows the football superstar to leave the club for free next June, when he will turn 33.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed the clause but said he is not worried about Messi’s departure amid reports that the club is set to offer the Argentine a lifetime contract.

"He has a contract that we signed two years ago," Bartomeu said on Barca TV. "For the last year, he can leave Barcelona before the start of the 2020/21 season."

“It's something that other players like Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Carles] Puyol have had in their contracts," Bartomeu said, adding he was hopeful that Messi was “not going to play for another club and it will stay that way beyond 2021 when his contract expires."

Beckham has earlier expressed his admiration for Messi and hinted that he would love to have him on his team. "Everyone has their wish list," Beckham had said earlier this year about his plans for Inter Miami.

"But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them. They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

