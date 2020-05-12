FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi Donates Half a Million Euros to Hospitals in Argentina to Help in Covid-19 Fight

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi's contribution allowed Buenos Aires-based foundation Casa Garrahan to purchase respirators, infusion pumps and computers for hospitals.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Share this:

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has donated half a million euros to help hospitals in his native Argentina fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buenos Aires-based foundation Casa Garrahan said the funds - around $540,000 - would be used to buy protective equipment for health professionals, Xinhua reported.

"We are very grateful for this recognition of our workforce, allowing us to continue our commitment to Argentinian public health," Casa Garrahan executive director Silvia Kassab said in a statement.

The Barcelona forward's gesture allowed the foundation to purchase respirators, infusion pumps and computers for hospitals in Santa Fe and Buenos Aires provinces, as well as the autonomous city of Buenos Aires.

The statement added that high-frequency ventilation equipment and other protective gear would be delivered to the hospitals shortly.

In April, Messi and his Barcelona teammates reduced their salary by 70 per cent and pledged to make additional financial contributions to ensure the club's staff continued receiving 100 per cent of their salary during football's coronavirus shutdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading