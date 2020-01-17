Take the pledge to vote

Lionel Messi Says Duel With Cristiano Ronaldo 'Will Last Forever'

Lionel Messi recalled the rivalry and duel with Cristiano Ronaldo fondly, saying that it will be remembered for many years.

Lionel Messi Says Duel With Cristiano Ronaldo 'Will Last Forever'
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's competitive duel in La Liga will "last forever" in the heart of the fans, feels the Barcelona star after the later's move to Juventus.

Between 2009 and 2018, the world witnessed Barcelona's Messi and Real Madrid's Ronaldo mesmerise everyone with their goal-scoring and skills and sharing Ballon d'Or wins.

Messi in an interview said that fans will not forget the longevity and intensity of his rivalry with Ronaldo.

"It was a duel that will last forever because it went on for many years, and it isn't easy to keep at your highest level for so long - especially at those two clubs we were at, which were so demanding, in Madrid and Barca, the best in the world," Messi told La Liga.

"Competing head to head for so many years will be remembered forever. The sporting rivalry between us was very nice on a personal level. I think that the fans also enjoyed it, be they Madrid or Barca supporters, and those who just like football will also have enjoyed it."

In 2019, Messi stormed back with his sixth Ballon d'Or win, after a gap of four years, and went ahead of Ronaldo.

In the years that Ronaldo and Messi played in La Liga, Messi netted 472 goals in 476 appearances in all competitions, while Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 matches.

Messi also said that El Clasico matches against Real Madrid were extra special as Ronaldo was in them.

"When Cristiano was at Madrid, games against them were always special," the Argentina captain said.

"Real Madrid, because of what those games mean, made it much more special, but those times are behind us and things go on."

