Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Barcelona
UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi scored a beautiful curling free kick from 25 yards out as Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.
Lionel Messi's gorgeous free kick against Liverpool sent Camp Nou intro frenzy. (Photo Credit: FC Barcelona)
Barcelona: When Lionel Messi is on the pitch, it is bound to be lit up with class. Barcelona vs Liverpool in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night was no different.
It was all going well for Liverpool - they were only a goal down, they were piling all the pressure on Barcelona with their high pressing football but then the little magician decided he had had enough.
He first scored a rebound goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead to take the gas out of Liverpool and then his second goal - his 600th for Barcelona - is the one that will be played on repeat.
Well, it was a Lionel Messi free kick - delightful already! But then it was stunning as the ball perfectly curled into the back of the net, giving absolutely no chance to a tall and brilliant goalkeeper like Alisson.
When Messi scored that free kick, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has a sly smile on his face - his team was 3-0 down and yet he couldn't help but smile, after all he had just seen magic.
Camp Nou went berserk, Catalan flags waved all over the stadium as Messi thumped his chest and told the world that he was the best in the world.
It was a perfect position for a free kick for the Barcelona great - 25 yards out, right in the centre but even then the way the ball curled wide and above the wall into the right corner - it was sheer brilliance.
Alisson set his wall, Messi took his position. He gave one look to the goal, took two steps and kicked the ball and boom! magic happened.
Liverpool have a mountain to climb now - they are 3-0 down in the tie after the first leg loss at Camp Nou. That they failed to grab an away goal may cost them dear.
Next week, when Liverpool host Barcelona at Anfield, they will require four goals to turn this tie around and stop Barcelona from scoring any.
Ahead of the season, Messi had said that Champions League would be back to Camp Nou and that it was high time that Barca won the European crown - and to keep up his promise, he is playing like a man possessed.
This is where the big question arises - when Messi plays like that, can anyone in the world stop him?
Anyone who thinks Lionel Messi is not the best in the world, you’re a nonce. pic.twitter.com/QshhfQMqVz— Jack (@Jack_Law1999) May 1, 2019
