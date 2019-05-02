Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Barcelona

UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi scored a beautiful curling free kick from 25 yards out as Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Barcelona
Lionel Messi's gorgeous free kick against Liverpool sent Camp Nou intro frenzy. (Photo Credit: FC Barcelona)
Loading...
Barcelona: When Lionel Messi is on the pitch, it is bound to be lit up with class. Barcelona vs Liverpool in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday night was no different.

It was all going well for Liverpool - they were only a goal down, they were piling all the pressure on Barcelona with their high pressing football but then the little magician decided he had had enough.

He first scored a rebound goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead to take the gas out of Liverpool and then his second goal - his 600th for Barcelona - is the one that will be played on repeat.

Well, it was a Lionel Messi free kick - delightful already! But then it was stunning as the ball perfectly curled into the back of the net, giving absolutely no chance to a tall and brilliant goalkeeper like Alisson.

When Messi scored that free kick, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has a sly smile on his face - his team was 3-0 down and yet he couldn't help but smile, after all he had just seen magic.

Camp Nou went berserk, Catalan flags waved all over the stadium as Messi thumped his chest and told the world that he was the best in the world.


It was a perfect position for a free kick for the Barcelona great - 25 yards out, right in the centre but even then the way the ball curled wide and above the wall into the right corner - it was sheer brilliance.

Alisson set his wall, Messi took his position. He gave one look to the goal, took two steps and kicked the ball and boom! magic happened.

Liverpool have a mountain to climb now - they are 3-0 down in the tie after the first leg loss at Camp Nou. That they failed to grab an away goal may cost them dear.

Next week, when Liverpool host Barcelona at Anfield, they will require four goals to turn this tie around and stop Barcelona from scoring any.

Ahead of the season, Messi had said that Champions League would be back to Camp Nou and that it was high time that Barca won the European crown - and to keep up his promise, he is playing like a man possessed.

This is where the big question arises - when Messi plays like that, can anyone in the world stop him?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram