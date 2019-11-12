Lionel Messi Has Been Better Than Ever Before as Numbers Show Best Scoring Rate in A Decade

Lionel Messi's goal-scoring record is a known fact for everyone but his conversation rate this season has been better than any other point in his illustrious career. The Barcelona and Argentina star has the numbers to prove it.

In his latest outing, against Celta Vigo Messi scored a hat-trick - one penalty and two freekicks - with just five shots. That is a remarkable 60 percent conversion rate.

In fact, in La Liga this season, Messi has scored a goal in every 3.5 shots he has taken this season - his lowest ratio in the last decade.

Here is span shot of Lionel Messi's strike-rate in the last 10 years -

Messi scored two freekicks in the last game to draw level in the race for most goals from freekicks in La Liga with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has scored four out of the 10 he has taken in La Liga this season, which is a 40 percent success rate.

