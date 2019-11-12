Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Lionel Messi Has Been Better Than Ever Before as Numbers Show Best Scoring Rate in A Decade

Lionel Messi has been scoring goals with a better conversion rate this season than any other point in the last 10 years.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lionel Messi Has Been Better Than Ever Before as Numbers Show Best Scoring Rate in A Decade
Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi's goal-scoring record is a known fact for everyone but his conversation rate this season has been better than any other point in his illustrious career. The Barcelona and Argentina star has the numbers to prove it.

In his latest outing, against Celta Vigo Messi scored a hat-trick - one penalty and two freekicks - with just five shots. That is a remarkable 60 percent conversion rate.

In fact, in La Liga this season, Messi has scored a goal in every 3.5 shots he has taken this season - his lowest ratio in the last decade.

Here is span shot of Lionel Messi's strike-rate in the last 10 years -

stats

Messi scored two freekicks in the last game to draw level in the race for most goals from freekicks in La Liga with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has scored four out of the 10 he has taken in La Liga this season, which is a 40 percent success rate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram