Lionel Messi Has Been Better Than Ever Before as Numbers Show Best Scoring Rate in A Decade
Lionel Messi has been scoring goals with a better conversion rate this season than any other point in the last 10 years.
Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lionel Messi's goal-scoring record is a known fact for everyone but his conversation rate this season has been better than any other point in his illustrious career. The Barcelona and Argentina star has the numbers to prove it.
In his latest outing, against Celta Vigo Messi scored a hat-trick - one penalty and two freekicks - with just five shots. That is a remarkable 60 percent conversion rate.
In fact, in La Liga this season, Messi has scored a goal in every 3.5 shots he has taken this season - his lowest ratio in the last decade.
Here is span shot of Lionel Messi's strike-rate in the last 10 years -
Messi scored two freekicks in the last game to draw level in the race for most goals from freekicks in La Liga with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has scored four out of the 10 he has taken in La Liga this season, which is a 40 percent success rate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Nemo' Fish Can See Ultraviolet Light and Use it to Find Friends and Food, Study Reveals
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor
- Davis Cup: AITA Stays Firm as ITF Seeks India's View after Pakistan Appeal Against Change of Venue
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1