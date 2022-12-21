Lionel Messi Holds FIFA World Cup Trophy During Parade, Fans Point Out Light from Heaven Shining Down on GOAT

Lionel Messi etched his name in the upper echelons of sporting immortality when he led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup.

The ‘La Albiceleste’ celebrated their historic feat in the streets of Buenos Aires, with millions of fans thronging to catch of glimpse of their living god.

So much so, when Messi took the World Cup trophy in his hand, some social media users pointed out that rays of light shone brightly down on the GOAT, seemingly from the heavens itself.

Fans shout at Paredes to give the World Cup trophy to Messi. Paredes turns and gives it to Leo, and immediately a beam of light appears, illuminating only Messi. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/5iS2oK8Wb0— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 20, 2022

GOD OF THE GAME.A ray of light falls upon messi after Paredes hands over the cup to Messi.Celestial. pic.twitter.com/D06gYXflJ9— Jagdish ⭐⭐⭐ (@Dead_but_Awake_) December 20, 2022

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade.

“The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were unable to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

“We’re angry because the government didn’t organize this properly so we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. “They stole the World Cup from us.”

Others, however, took it in stride.

“I’m not disappointed, we loved the party,” said Nicolás López, 33, who was in downtown Buenos Aires with his 7-year-old daughter.

The parade was suspended shortly after two people jumped from a bridge onto the open-top bus carrying the players. One made it inside the bus, the other fell onto the pavement.

Football association head Claudio Tapia blamed law enforcement for the changeup of plans. “The same security organisms that were escorting us are not allowing us to move forward,” Tapia wrote on social media. “I apologize in the name of all the champion players.”

Toward nightfall, when most of the fans had already poured out of downtown Buenos Aires, there were isolated clashes between a few stragglers and law enforcement. At least eight people were injured, according to local media reports.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict a few people who had broken their way inside the monument.

