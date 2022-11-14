'Lionel Messi Knows at Barcelona He Always Has His Home': Joan Laporta

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asserted that Lionel Messi has his home at the Blaugrana. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has been in tremendous form this season for Paris Saint-Germain. He has been running the game for Christophe Galtier’s side in both Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League.

Messi has netted 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 matches he has played this season at the club level. The 35-year-old joined PSG last season when he had to leave Barcelona due to the club’s financial condition which didn’t allow them to renew the Argentine’s contract.

Also Read | I Don’t Have Respect For Erik Ten Hag; Feel Betrayed by Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Messi’s contract at PSG will end next year and the French Giants will try to extend it, while his previous club Barcelona are also expected to re-sign him. While several reports suggested that clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Inter Miami might also enter the race to sign the Argentine star.

Laporta called Messi the best player to ever play for Barcelona and didn’t talk much about his plan for the transfer market regarding him.

Speaking to SPORT, the Barca president said: “Leo knows that at Barça he always has his home. But let me not talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all. He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barca.”

Also Read | ‘He Finished His Career, I’m Still Playing at High Level’: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back at Wayne Rooney

Barcelona had a memorable summer transfer window where they signed players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and a few more but it didn’t stop them to get eliminated from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

“In the summer we set out with some plans and practically all the objectives were achieved. We have a more competitive and balanced team than last season. We are constantly thinking about how to improve it. Injuries have not allowed us to see the full potential of this team with all the new signings,” Laporta said.



The Barca president also talked about the club manager and said that Xavi has his full support as he knows the club in and out.

“Not at any point in time. We have complete confidence in Xavi as a coach. And I can assure you that we are very proud of the coach we have. He is a coach who knows the club very well, who knows the moment at which he has arrived. In addition, he knows how to communicate with the different members of the club about everything that can be improved,” he added.

Read all the Latest Sports News here