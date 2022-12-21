Lionel Messi Laughs It Out After ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Plushie’ Thrown At Him

Lionel Messi had a humorous reaction after being handed a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle plushie’ during Argentina’s celebratory home parade, with fans assuming that it was a reference to club teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina lifted the World Cup for the third time on December 18 and the first time since 1986. The game wasn’t easy, but Lionel Messi and Co prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Messi and Angel di Maria put la Albiceleste 2-0 up in the first half of the game, but Mbappe brought this French team back into the game by scoring two quickfire goals in two minutes.

We were witnessing a thriller and the game didn’t fail to disappoint even as things headed into extra time. Lionel Messi scored another clutch goal in extra time before 23-year-old Mbappe equalised from the penalty spot once again in the 118th minute.

Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s shot in the penalty shootout as Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his shot wide of the post. The Argentines dispatched their penalties to perfection as they finally got their hands on the illustrious trophy which was long overdue.

Messi and his teammates reached Argentina on Monday to parade the World Cup trophy for the first time. Quite a few fans chose to throw gifts towards their open-top bus but one gift, in particular, caught the attention of Lionel Messi as well as netizens.

Fans threw a soft toy towards the 35-year-old superstar who noticed that it had an orange headband. He let out a laugh and decided to lob the toy back into the crowd while seated next to Rodrigo de Paul.

Fans believe it was ‘Michelangelo’ from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which is a sly reference to French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Messi's reaction after being thrown a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toy

An Argentine Fan Threw a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Toy" to Lionel Messi During Argentina's World Cup Parade.. For Context, Kylian Mbappe is always referred to Mutant Ninja Turtle…

Jokes aside, the 23-year-old French forward had an amazing tournament, becoming only the second player in history to score a hat trick in a World Cup final. He scored eight goals in seven games to win the Golden Boot in Qatar. His eight goals are the most scored by a player in a single edition of the World Cup since Ronaldo bagged eight in 2002 for Brazil.

Messi won the Golden ball award for his exploits in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and penned down an emotional note on Instagram after winning the World Cup. The post was captioned as

“World Champions! I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!"

View this post on Instagram

It has now become the most-liked post in the history of Instagram.

