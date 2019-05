Lionel Messi had a magical Champions League night last week where he scored twice against Liverpool, one of them being a stunning free kick. However, a week later and the situation completely turned around.Not only were Barcelona losing, Lionel Messi was kept quiet by the Liverpool defence. They had attempted to cage Messi in the first leg and it had worked to some extent. This time around, they knew how to do it better.Messi failed to inspire Barcelona and they were run over by Liverpool - a side that worked harder, showed far more passion and desire and forged a remarkable comeback.Barcelona blew up a 3-0 aggregate lead to lose 4-3 and get knocked out by the Champions League. They had lost in similar fashion last year against AS Roma.If the match embarrassment was not enough, Messi had to stay at Anfield for a longer time due to a regular drug test.Messi was made to give a procedural doping test but according to media reports, the process took longer than usual.Because the Barcelona team members were exhausted both mentally and physically, the team bus left Messi at Anfield and departed for the airport.Later, separate arrangements were made for Messi to join the squad at airport.Messi had said ahead of the season that he will bring the Champions League Cup back to Camp Nou. Despite his best attempts, he failed to fulfill his promise.