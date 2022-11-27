Lionel Messi Levels Diego Maradona's Record for Eight Goals in FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has equaled legendary Diego Maradona’s record for Argentina after scoring his eighth goal in the FIFA World Cup. Messi brought this feat in the match against Mexico when he provided the breakthrough to his team in the 64th minute with a scintillating long-range strike. The seven time Ballon d’Or winner went for a low shot in the bottom right corner from outside the box.

Lionel Messi has now scored the exact same number of World Cup goals as Maradona (8).🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/k6eGEuM2jL — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 26, 2022

Later, he added more to the score of the team by assisting Enzo Fernandez, who cruised past a Mexican defender and fired a powerful shot across goal into the top-right corner to seal the game 2-0 in Argentina’s favor.

Messi’s goals are always a treat to eyes for his fans but a magical strike in the World Cup became special for many. With his goal, he levelled with legendary Diego Maradona in terms of the most FIFA World Cup appearances for Argentina, with both of them featuring in 21 matches each.

Also, Messi added another accolade to his name as he levelled with long-time arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo with eight goals each in FIFA World Cups. He is only behind Gabriel Batistuta as the highest-scoring Argentine in FIFA World Cups (10).

On Sunday, it was complete Messi show as Mexican footballers were struggling to keep the ball away from him. As the game progressed, Mexico tried hard to take control over Messi but the PSG man was in a magnificent form as he made sure to find right spaces and the correct opportunities at the goal.

“The first half was difficult because of the way they defended," the Argentina captain said. “We weren’t able to find space and didn’t move the ball the way we wanted to.

“In the second half we managed to have more possession and found space between the lines. We started to get the ball closer to the (penalty) area and to play our normal game," he added.

A number of records exist in Messi’s name as he is already Argentina’s highest-capped player with 168 games under his belt, while also scoring 94 goals for his nation, which is also a record.

Now, Messi-led team will face Poland on December 1 in Stadium 974, Qatar.

“We knew that if we didn’t win today we would be out and that if we won (our destiny) would depend on us. Luckily we were able to win and that makes us very happy. It’s a weight off our shoulders and we can start over again against Poland," said Messi after win against Mexico.

