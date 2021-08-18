Lionel Messi Links with Kylian Mbappe During Training; Fans Excited for What's Next to Come

PSG have unveiled their ‘new diamond’ in Lionel Messi and the world is still processing the fact that Messi is playing for another club rather than FC Barcelona. The Argentine has started his training with his new teammates and in a video released by Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the former Blaugrana was seen linking up with PSG wonder kid Kylian Mbappe, assisting the striker during training who eventually found the back of the net. The linking between the two could be lethal for the opposition and given Messi’s vision and Mbappe’s pace and precision, the two stars are on course to wreak havoc this season.

PSG shared a glimpse of what’s to be expected in the coming season and it could not get any more exciting and electrifying. In a six-a-side team during training on Tuesday, Messi was teamed up with Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Keylor Navas.

Messi has looked comfortable since day one, given the Argentine relations present along with other players who he has played with and against. The 34-year-old already shares a special relationship with former FC Barcelona teammate Neymar and fellow-Argentine Di Maria, the linking up with Mbappe will only make PSG’s attack destructive.

The new trio of ‘MNM’- Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi is something out of an ultimate XI squad and now with Gianluigi Donnarumma as goalkeeper and Sergio Ramos spearheading the defence, PSG’s squad personifies a ‘dream team’ at the moment. Something former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino would never have expected as the Argentine coach was nearly on his way out this season after failing to win the league with PSG.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG on a free transfer after his contract expired this summer and was unable to renew it, due to La Liga’s FFP rules. Neymar played an instrumental role in convincing both Messi and Ramos to play for the French side, bolstering PSG’s squad further.

During Messi’s unveiling, in a press conference, the Argentine revealed that his dream was to win another UEFA Champions League and PSG is the ‘ideal’ place to win it with. PSG have never won a UCL and the closest the French side came, was the finals of the 2019-20 season where they lost to Bayern Munich. Last season, PSG reached the semi-finals of the tournament, but were ousted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

After bringing in some big names the sport has ever witnessed, PSG are on route to take on Europe in the coming season.

