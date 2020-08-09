FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi Magic Takes Barcelona Past Napoli to Champions League Quarter-final vs Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Barcelona defeated Napoli 4-2 as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 7-1 to set up a quarter-finals clash in the Champions League.

Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Saturday after a 3-1 win over Napoli that saw them through 4-2 on aggregate.

The Catalans will face Bayern Munich in the last eight in Lisbon thanks to first half goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the penalty spot deep into first half stoppage time but the Italians could not launch a comeback.

LEWANDOWSKI SHINES

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie Saturday.

Leading 3-0 from February's first leg in London, Lewandowski converted a penalty and then created a goal for Ivan Perisic.

Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Chelsea before strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win.

(With inputs from AFP)

