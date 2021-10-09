Lionel Messi Names Two Teammates He Would Vote for in Race for Ballon d'Or 2021

French Football magazine on late Friday evening revealed the 30 nominees for the 2021 Ballon d’Or with the likes Paris Saint Germain trio – Lionel Messi, Neymar jr and Kylian Mbappe making the cut alongside the Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Messi is among the favourites along with Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho to take the trophy home. On Friday, in a candid chat with French Football, the Argentine striker revealed whom he would be voting for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Entretien exclusif avec Lionel Messi dans @francefootball 💬L’attaquant du Paris-SG s’exprime sur le #ballondor : « Il y a des joueurs au niveau individuel qui ont fait une grosse saison » pic.twitter.com/mR3Z24yh5X — la chaine L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) October 8, 2021

“I have two players from my team that I will obviously vote for: Neymar and Kylian [Mbappe]," Messi said. He also admitted that Lewandowski had a brilliant year in the 2020-21 season as well before praising on Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema.

Messi is among the favourites for 2021 Ballon d’Or. The former Barcelona striker is among the favourites to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or this year. The 34-year-old recently won his first international trophy as Argentina defeated Brazil in the Copa America final. He also finished the tournament as the top scorer.

He also netted 38 goals and provided 14 assists across all competition for his previous club Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. However, despite his efforts, he was not able to inspire Barca to win the La Liga title. Barca was also knocked out from the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season by Paris Saint Germain in the Round of 16. However, Messi won the Copa del Rey title with Barca by defeating Athletic Bilbao in the final.

However, Barca’s celebration after winning the Copa del Rey trophy did not last long as they were not able to renew the contract of their talismanic striker due to their financial crisis. In August, Messi left Barca to join PSG in the summer transfer window raising curtains on his exception spell with the Catalan giants.

