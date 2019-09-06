Take the pledge to vote

Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free

Some new clauses of Lionel Messi's contract with FC Barcelona have come to light.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 6, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lionel Messi can leave FC Barcelona whenever he chooses to according to a clause in his contract with the club. Messi's contract with Barcelona expires in 2021 but the Argentinian can choose to move away before that as well.

Messi had signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona in 2017 that increased his release clause to €700m but according to a report in El Pais, Messi can depart from Camp Nou completely on his own terms at the end of any season.

Some reports had also suggested that there is another clause in Messi's contract, which will be activated next year, that if joins a non-elite club, he can leave Camp Nou for nothing.

For example, if Messi chooses to follow Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta's footsteps who made a move to Qatar and Japan, respectively, he will have that option.

Even though Messi has the choice to leave Barcelona whenever he wishes to, there  has been no suggestion that he intends to leave Camp Nou.

Messi had joined Barcelona 19 years ago and in the 687 appearances he has made for them across competitions, he is easily their all-time record goalscorer.

Having made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, Messi has gone on to score 603 goals and has provided 242 assists.

Messi is primed to surpass Xavi's record of most player appearances for Barcelona. Currently, Messi is 82 games before the Spanish legend.

