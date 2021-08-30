Lionel Messi Obliges Reims Goalkeeper's Unique Photo Request

Lionel Messi made his much-awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday. The legend, who joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona earlier this month, made his first appearance for the Ligue 1 giants as he came off the bench to a huge ovation from fans against Reims in the 66th minute. Messi replaced his friend Neymar in the 66th minute, however, he did not find himself on the scoresheet in his 24-minute cameo. PSG won the game 2-0 against Reims. Kylian Mbappe’s two goals gave his side a fourth consecutive victory and left them at the top of Ligue 1 standings going into the international break.

Mbappe first headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross in the 15th minute and then turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 63rd to give his side a win at Reims. Mbappe was named in the starting line-up on Sunday with La Liga giants Real Madrid trying to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window. The youngster’s brace on the weekend was his 135th goal since joining PSG in 2017 and could be his last for the French club before he moves to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, with so much going on for PSG, Messi-mania swept through the stands at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims. The six-time Ballon d’Or award winner was in demand after his highly anticipated debut for PSG. Among the host of players keen to meet him after the game was the Reims goalkeeper. Predrag Rajkovic didn’t waste the opportunity and was the first to ask Messi for a photo. But it wasn’t a standard click, Rajkovic wanted his son and Messi in the same frame.

Messi happily obliged by holding the boy and posed for the photo. Rajkovic’s wife Ana shared the prized photo of her boy with Messi on social media. She posted the happy snap on Instagram and thanked Messi in the caption.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rajkovic__ana)

After the match, Messi was also seen exchanging pleasantries with former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry before walking into the dressing room.

