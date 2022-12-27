Lionel Messi Once Gifted Christmas Presents to 160 Footballers

Lionel Messi undoubtedly received the most precious Christmas gift of his career after he secured the maiden World Cup title in Qatar earlier this month. However, Messi has a unique history of sending out Christmas gifts rather than receiving them. In December 2020, Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona and the Argentine striker overtook former Brazilian legend Pele’s official tally. The then Barcelona striker, in order to commemorate the achievement, had decided to send a personalised bottle of beer to goalkeepers he had managed to score past. Messi, with the help of Budweiser, chose 160 custodians to celebrate the occasion.

Each shot-stopper received bottles and the numbers depended on how many goals they conceded while facing Messi. Valencia’s former goalkeeper Diego Alves received the most number of bottles- 21. Former Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas was gifted 17 beer bottles. In the Premier League, 13 goalkeepers had received beer bottles from Messi at that point in time.

Former Italian custodian Gianluigi Buffon also thanked Messi after accepting two beer bottles.

“Budweiser Football thanks for the beers. I will take it as a compliment. We have had great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record, Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers,” Buffon posted on Twitter in December 2020.

.@budfootball… thanks for the beers.🍻 I’ll take it as a compliment. 😉 We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 24, 2020

Messi eventually left Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. Messi’s sensational spell at Camp Nou came to an end after scoring 672 goals for the Catalan giants. Messi had represented Barcelona 778 times across all competitions.

Coming back to FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi registered seven goals and three assists to guide Argentina to the prestigious title for the third time. Messi was adjudged the best footballer of the event and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker won the Golden Ball award for the second time in his career. The 35-year-old became the first footballer in the history of the FIFA World Cup to win the high-profile individual for the second time.

In the international circuit, Messi has so far scored 98 goals for the Albiceleste after featuring in 163 matches. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is also Argentina’s all-time highest goal-scorer.

