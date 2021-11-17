Lionel Messi Opens up on His Fitness After Draw Against Brazil, Hopes to Finish Year Well

Lionel Messi has reacted after Argentina’s goal-less draw against Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and claimed both teams tried their best on the counter to net the goal. Argentina have now qualified for the Qatar World Cup after the draw as they are currently placed at the second spot in South American qualifiers. Brazil are at the top of the table.

In the high-intense clash between two arch-rivals, Messi started after recovering from the knee injury but he failed to inspire his team in the SuperClassico. Argentina dominated the possession but failed to produce many chances. Even a late effort from Messi after jinking past Fred was straight at Alisson.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted that it’s always hard to hard to play against rivals Brazil and claims that it was important that Argentina didn’t lose the match.

" We knew that it is always hard to play against Brazil, that it was going to be stuck and with a lot of friction. It was difficult to play. The important thing is that we continue well, that we did not lose and we continue to grow," Messi told TyC Sports after the match.

Messi has recovered from the hamstring injury which he suffered last month. The injury forced him to miss a couple of matches for Paris Saint-Germain returned to the starting line-up against Brazil after spending 15 odd minutes on the pitch against Uruguay.

Messi talked about his fitness and said he is fine now and gave assurance that he will pick up the pace little by little in the upcoming games.

“I’m fine otherwise I wouldn’t have played. I’ve been standing for a long time and it’s not easy to play a game with as much pace as this one . Luckily I’m fine and I know that little by little I’m going to pick up the pace. I hope I can finish the year well," he added.

Messi joined French giants PSG this season after Barcelona failed to extend his contract due to a financial crisis at the club. The Argentine was approached by several clubs but he preferred PSG due to the sporting projects and his friends who played at the club including Neymar Jr and Angel di Maria.

The 34-year-old is also one of the frontrunners alongside Robert Lewandowski to win the Ballon d’Or this year which will take place on November 29.

