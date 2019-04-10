English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunil Chhetri Thinks Messi is God's Gift, But Feels Cristiano Ronaldo is Better in This One Aspect
Sunil Chhetri has time and again said that Lionel Messi is his favourite but he said Cristiano Ronaldo’s evolution is highly admirable.
Sunil Chhetri felt the way Cristiano Ronaldo had developed his game with time and age was outstanding. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sunil Chhetri is a Lionel Messi fan, any follower of the Indian football team captain would know that but Chhetri also revealed that if there is a footballer, anyone wants to follow, Cristiano Ronaldo would be a better pick.
Worldwide, there is a constant debate – “who is better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo” and people have their own opinions.
For Chhetri, he can only choose a favourite, not anybody better.
“Who is better? I think both Messi and Ronaldo are amazing but if you ask who is my favourite, it will be Messi for me. But if you need a role model, I would say Cristiano Ronaldo would be a better pick,” Chhetri said in a live video on Instagram.
Chhetri went on to explain why he picked Ronaldo as a role model over Messi – “Messi is more like a God gift,” Chhetri said.
“Some of things he (Messi) does, it is so difficult to learn. He does them so effortlessly. With Cristiano, there’s so much of hard work and if you see his graph every year, there’s so much to learn.
“For example, when he was younger, you would see him on the left doing those step-overs but now he takes less touches at the ball, he would pass the ball on the wing and then run into the box. And his running is so good, it’s so tough to mark him.
“His header, his finishing from both left and right – it’s just brilliant. He takes less time on ball now but he is as good as ever and so devastating.”
Chhetri also picked his favourite between Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Brazilian superstar Neymar.
“Salah or Neymar? Salah’s form has been so good for the past two-three years. But if I have to pick, I’ll pick Neymar, yes.”
