Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Virat Kohli Answers the 'Tough Question'
Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian men's cricket team, made his pick on who he thinks is the better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The world often stands divided on who is the best footballer - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Both players have broken goalscoring records for their respective clubs and countries and are considered by many fans and experts as two of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game.
Messi was named the Best FIFA Men's Player as he helped Barcelona to the Spanish La Liga title, the tenth of his career and he also won the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time.
The captain of the Indian cricket men's team Virat Kohli was recently asked in an interview to weigh in on the debate.
"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. (Ronaldo) The Phenomenon, on the other hand, was something else. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano," Kohli was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
"It's a personal preference. Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has," he added.
Kohli has often expressed his admiration for Ronaldo and his obsession with fitness, something that Kohli himself is famous for.
"We always look up to footballers for their discipline. It's a requirement of the sport that you need to be at your absolute best to be able to take the field. Football players are very particular about professionalism, in terms of physical preparation, nutrition and rest periods. We learn a lot from them," Ronaldo said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy
- When Beatles' Paul McCartney Snuck into a Movie Hall to Watch 'Yesterday'
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'