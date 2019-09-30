Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Back for Barcelona ahead of Inter Milan Tie in UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, who were both out of action in last weekend's action with thigh injuries, were back in training.
File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were back in partial training Monday ahead of this week's Champions League clash against Inter Milan.
Both were out of action Saturday with thigh injuries for the club's La Liga victory against Getafe but were able to participate in some of Monday's session.
"Messi and Ousmane Dembele joined the group for a portion of the session," Barcelona said in a statement.
If they are passed fit it will be good news for coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of an important week for the club, which includes a La Liga home match against Sevilla on Sunday as well as Wednesday's Champions League game.
