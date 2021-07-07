Lionel Messi Plays with a Bleeding Ankle during Argentina's Copa America Semi-final against Colombia

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi on Tuesday led his team from the front as they defeated Colombia on penalties to qualify for the final of Copa America 2021. Argentina will next take on Brazil in the final of the Copa America on Sunday, July 11. The second semifinal of Copa America between Argentina and Colombia were filled with controversies and foul play. The Colombian players were handed as many as six yellow cards for their behaviour on the field by the referee. Interestingly, all the fouls were committed on Messi. The Barcelona striker was also injured during the second half of the play after a tackle from Frank Fabra.

Messi was seen lying on the ground in pain after injuring his ankle during the tackle, which started bleeding soon. However, that did not stop Argentina’s number ten from continuing.

Argentina started the game in fashion as they broke the deadlock in the seventh minute after Lautaro Martinez netted the first goal of the match. However, Colombia’s Luis Diaz cancelled the goal by scoring an equalizer in the 61st minute.

Messi did not score a single goal during the match but his brave effort to continue playing after injuring his ankle got the fans talking.

“Lionel Messi’s ankle has been bleeding after a challenge from Fabra. My GOAT,” wrote a Twitter user.

Argentina in the finals and because of this man The man with blood on his foot #LionelMessi #argentinavscolombia #GOAT pic.twitter.com/hN6b4vFDz8— Hikmat Tareen (@HikmatTareen4) July 7, 2021

“Argentina in the finals and because of this man, the man with blood on his foot,” said another Messi fan on Twitter.

Messi was actually performing with one leg instead of being a cheerleader from bench. pic.twitter.com/EpAizjLFF5— ganesh (@breathMessi21) July 7, 2021

“Messi was actually performing with one leg instead of being a cheerleader from the bench,” wrote a user.

Messi is also the leading goal-scorer in Copa America with four goals under his name. After the match, Messi also heaped praised on Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his splendid efforts. He went on to say that the penalty shootouts depend on luck.

