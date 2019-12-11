Take the pledge to vote

Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot

Lionel Messi scored 401 in the computer algorithm to top the charts while Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make it to the top 20.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 11, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Lionel Messi has been rated the best player in the world right now while his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo has not even made it to the top 20, according to an InStat computer algorithm.

The InStat website says the automatic algorithm "considers the player's contribution to the team's success, the significance of their actions, opponent's level and the level of the championship they play in." The program ranks players of the Europe's top 35 leagues each week.

According to the website, the system is used for scouting by coaches like Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez.

Messi has been ranked on top by the algorithm with a score of 401. Second to him is Ajax's Hakim Ziyech with a score of 377, having scored nine goals and registered 15 assists so far.

The top three is completed by Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe with a score of 366.

Ronaldo, who is currently plying his trade in Serie A for Juventus, is ranked 25th in the world, according to this system with a score of 332. He is tied at the spot with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, AZ Alkmaar striker Ousamma Idrissi, Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, and Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Ronaldo has not endured the best of starts to the season, in fact this is his worst return in over a decade at this point in the season. The 34-year-old has scored only eight goals for Juventus so far.

