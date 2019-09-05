Lionel Messi Rated Higher Than Cristiano Ronaldo on 'Leaked' FIFA 20 Stats
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared an intriguing sporting rivalry for the past decade.
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo has one of the greatest individual sporting rivalries and the debate for supremacy between the two footballers appears to have taken another twist with leaked FIFA 20 statistics.
Both the Barcelona and Juventus forwards, who have individually won five Ballon d'Ors, have battled for the tag of greatest male footballer for some time.
Messi recently took a lead against Ronaldo when he bagged the UEFA Best Forward award and it appears that the Barcelona's Argentine wizard will soon have further bragging rights.
According to a report by The Sun, leaked stats show Messi has been given a rating of 94/100 in this season's edition of FIFA, which was to be released on September 27, while Ronaldo slipping a point to 93. In the last year's game, both players had 94.
The Twitter account of FIFA20 News shows the pair have been split with Messi retaining his 94 rating while Ronaldo getting a point lower to 93.
All NEW 85+ #FIFA20 Cards
Messi 94
Ronaldo 93
Neymar 92
KDB 91
Salah 90
Alisson 90
VVD 90
De Gea 89
Sterling 88
Eriksen 88
Handanovic 88
Pogba 88
Lloris 88
Casemiro 87
Fernandinho 87
Marquinhos 86
Bernardo 86
Firmino 86
Di Maria 86
Coutinho 86
Sandro 85
Robertson 85
De Ligt 85
— Fifa 20 News (@FUT20News) September 3, 2019
The iconic duo continue to be the highest rated players on the game outside of the FIFA Icons and are followed by Neymar on 92, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on 91 and Liverpool trio Mohammed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson all on 90.
In the last season, Messi scored 51 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions, helping his Barcelona side win the La Liga title for the second consecutive time.
On the other hand, Ronaldo scored 28 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, but still helped Juventus to the Serie A title.
Despite their fierce sporting rivalry, Ronaldo recently insisted there were no hard feelings between Messi and him, and even hinted they could soon share a meal together.
Speaking at the Champions League group stage draw Ronaldo said, "I don't know if it has ever happened in football, the same two guys on the same stage all the time. So it is not easy, as you know. Of course, we have a good relationship. We have not had dinner together... yet. But I hope in the future!"
