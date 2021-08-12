Lionel Messi Receives Wild Welcome from Fans at Official Unveiling in Paris | WATCH

Lionel Messi ultimately joined the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, after Barcelona, a club where he had begun and expected to end his football career. Following his whirlwind free transfer to the French club, Messi officially inked a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit and the Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi presented their new star signing to eager fans at the Parc des Princes. The former Barcelona captain was accorded a hero’s welcome as supporters of the club went hysteric on Wednesday.

The French club posted a short video club of the event on social media, which shows the love showered on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in Paris. The footage shows Messi walking out to a gallery, where he was greeted by thousands of enthusiastic fans who went wild as soon as the mercurial footballer showed up.

Watch it here:

Lionel Messi salue les supporters venus l’accueillir au Parc des Princes 😍On vous laisse apprécier !#PSGxMESSI pic.twitter.com/txdJ3viry6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 11, 2021

Messi will be joining close friend Neymar in a side consisting of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Gianluigi Donnaruma among others. Days after his tearful exit from his boyhood club, the 34-year-old gave his first news conference as a PSG player. He was accompanied by president Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo. The trio looked delighted as they posed for pictures with what will surely become football’s most iconic No. 30 jersey ever.

Messi will sport the No. 30 jersey, which was last worn by reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier during the 2020-21 season, the Independent reported.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when the Parisian crowds will get to see the Argentine legend in their club’s jersey. Due to his free-agent status, Messi was unable to train with other players since Copa America earlier this year.

PSG will exchange hostilities with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday, however, PSG fans and supporters of the legend and the sport around the world may have to wait a little longer before they get to see Messi scorches the field alongside Neymar and Mbappe.

