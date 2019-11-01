Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Lionel Messi Returns for Argentina after Ban for Brazil, Uruguay Friendlies

Lionel Messi was recalled to the Argentina squad for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay after serving out his three-month suspension.

AFP

Updated:November 1, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lionel Messi Returns for Argentina after Ban for Brazil, Uruguay Friendlies
Lionel Messi is set to be back with the Argentina squad. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi was called up by Argentina on Thursday for friendly games against Brazil and Uruguay next month, the country's football association announced on Twitter.

Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on July 7.

The striker was then handed a three-month suspension for comments he made after the game, in which he accused CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, of corruption.

In-form Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has been recalled after missing out on the last four friendlies, while Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo remains in the squad following his surprise recall after the Copa America.

In Messi's absence, Argentina have played four friendlies, drawing against Chile (0-0) and Germany (2-2) while thrashing Mexico 4-0 and Ecuador 6-1.

They face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and then Uruguay in Israel on November 18. Messi's ban ends on November 3.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured an injury-hit start to the season after hurting his foot in August and then his thigh in September.

But his recovery has coincided with a return to form for Barcelona, who have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions.

Messi scored twice in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesín (Porto/POR), Juan Musso (Udinese/ITA), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal/ENG), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors)

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham/ENG), Renzo Saravia (Porto/POR), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City/ENG), German Pezzella (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Man Utd/ENG), Walter Kannemann (Gremio/BRA), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax/NED), Nehuen Perez (Famalicao/POR), Guido Rodriguez (America/MEX)

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham/ENG), Leandro Paredes (PSG/FRA), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese/ITA), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Roberto Pereyra (Watford/ENG), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla/ESP)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Sergio Aguero (Man City/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart/GER), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram