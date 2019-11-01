Lionel Messi Returns for Argentina after Ban for Brazil, Uruguay Friendlies
Lionel Messi was recalled to the Argentina squad for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay after serving out his three-month suspension.
Lionel Messi is set to be back with the Argentina squad. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi was called up by Argentina on Thursday for friendly games against Brazil and Uruguay next month, the country's football association announced on Twitter.
Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on July 7.
The striker was then handed a three-month suspension for comments he made after the game, in which he accused CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, of corruption.
In-form Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has been recalled after missing out on the last four friendlies, while Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo remains in the squad following his surprise recall after the Copa America.
In Messi's absence, Argentina have played four friendlies, drawing against Chile (0-0) and Germany (2-2) while thrashing Mexico 4-0 and Ecuador 6-1.
They face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and then Uruguay in Israel on November 18. Messi's ban ends on November 3.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured an injury-hit start to the season after hurting his foot in August and then his thigh in September.
But his recovery has coincided with a return to form for Barcelona, who have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions.
Messi scored twice in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesín (Porto/POR), Juan Musso (Udinese/ITA), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal/ENG), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors)
Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham/ENG), Renzo Saravia (Porto/POR), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City/ENG), German Pezzella (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Man Utd/ENG), Walter Kannemann (Gremio/BRA), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax/NED), Nehuen Perez (Famalicao/POR), Guido Rodriguez (America/MEX)
Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham/ENG), Leandro Paredes (PSG/FRA), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese/ITA), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Roberto Pereyra (Watford/ENG), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla/ESP)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Sergio Aguero (Man City/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart/GER), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gerard Pique Reveals How Barcelona Players Offered to Help Facilitate Neymar Signing from PSG
- Apple Plans to Ship 80 Million 5G iPhones in 2020: Report
- Steam Game Library's New Interface is Now Available for All Users
- Google is Developing a Heavy ‘Ad Blocker’ for Chrome; Here's What it Plans to Target
- Elderly Couple Feeds Akshay Kumar and His Daughter 'Gur Roti', Teaches Him a 'Life Lesson'