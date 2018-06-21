English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
An unusual copy of the FIFA World Cup, as well as a birthday cake has been made for Argentina national football team captain Lionel Messi by the people of Bronnitsy, where the players are residing.
(image: AFP)
Moscow: An unusual copy of the FIFA World Cup, as well as a birthday cake has been made for Argentina national football team captain Lionel Messi by the people of Bronnitsy, where the players are residing.
It might cheer up Argentina, which is now fighting to enter the knockout stage, reports Sputnik news agency.
"The Argentinian national team is world-renowned, so, naturally, we could not forget about such an important event as the birthday of its captain," said Sports Minister of the Moscow Region Roman Teryushkov.
According to the official, Lionel Messi, who celebrates his 31st birthday on June 24, will receive a strange, but valuable, gift from the Moscow region, a copy of the FIFA World Cup made from traditional Russian Gzhel ceramics.
Meanwhile, Argentina is struggling in group D after its 1-1 draw against Iceland, in which Messi failed to score on a penalty.
The team will play against the leader of the group, Croatia, on Thursday and against Nigeria on June, 26.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
