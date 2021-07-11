Lionel Messi Set to Stay With Barcelona After La Liga Approves Registration

In a good news for FC Barcelona, decks have been cleared for Lionel Messi to continue his storied career at Camp Nou after La Liga reportedly approved his registration for the 2021-22 season. The club president Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi (who acts as Leo’s agent as well) have reached an agreement which will be officially approved in the coming days.

However, considering Messi’s astronomical contract with the club and the need to comply with the financial regulations, Barcelona could see exit of several of its high-paying footballers as part of the guarantee it has given to La Liga in lieu of keeping Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

While there have been speculations over the Argentine’s future at the club, Messi himself was focused on the recently concluded Copa America where he realised a long-cherished dream of winning a major international trophy with his country. Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final on Saturday night (Sunday morning in India) at the Rio Stadium to lift the continental trophy for a record-equaling 15th time.

Messi was heavily linked to a move with Premier League’s Manchester City and Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain since 2020 when he, in a stunning turn of events, handed transfer request before making a U-turn.

His contract with Barcelona came to an end earlier this month and officially, the 34-year-old is a free-agent as of now.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Messi has been losing a whopping 1,00,000 euros a day since his contract with Barcelona expired. He used to earn 138.9 million euros gross per season with the Spanish club.

Laporta had recently said the club is confident of keeping their prized possession. “We are confident, because he wants to stay," he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here