Lionel Messi Started Neymar Transfer Saga With a Text Message and Why the Return to Barcelona Collapsed

Barcelona's attempts at signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar broke down this summer after Osumane Dembele refused to move to Paris. While La Liga's pursuit of Neymar grabbed headlines, ultimately talks broke down after Barcelona could not offer a satisfactory proposal for Neymar.

While Barcelona explored a number of potential player-cash swap deals for Neymar, including the likes of Dembele, according to The Independent, the move broke down because of Dembele's determination not to leave FC Barcelona.

While both Rakitic and Todibo are believed to have agreed to the deal, Dembele did not. It is believed that Dembele's representatives quoted 'ludicrous' amounts which neither PSG nor Barcelona were prepared to accept.

Subsequently, talks broke down and Neymar will now remain at the Parc des Princes for at least one more season.

While Barcelona's interest in bringing Neymar back to the club seemingly came out of nowhere, it is believed that it was Lionel Messi who actually set the ball rolling.

The two football superstars are believed to have remained close friends following Neymar's departure from Camp Nou in 2017 and Neymar told Messi that he had grown weary of life in Paris, reported L'Equipe.

As a result, the Argentine replied him with a single message, which read, ""We need you to win the Champions League again". Messi followed up his message with Neymar by going to the Barcelona chiefs with the same message, whilst Neymar was left convinced that the move was best for him. However, what followed was a long-drawn drama that amounted to nothing.

