football

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

News18» News»Sports»Lionel Messi Supports English Football's Social Media Boycott to Protest Racism
1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi Supports English Football's Social Media Boycott to Protest Racism

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Barcelona superstar supported the social media boycott proposed by several clubs in England as a stand against racial abuse and harassment

Lionel Messi used his social media platform with 200 million followers to call for action against online abuse.

The Barcelona forward’s message on Saturday coincides with a four-day boycott of social media by soccer leagues, clubs and players in England to protest against online racial abuse and discrimination.

Messi was not silent. Instead, he used his Instagram post to send a big hug and congratulations to all the people in British soccer for the idea to hold this campaign against abuse and discrimination on social media.

Messi asked for his followers to give importance to the “People that are behind each profile, so that we all realize that behind each account is a person in flesh and blood, who laughs, cries, enjoys life and suffers."

RELATED NEWS

He went further and asked for Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies to do more.

Nobody deserves to be insulted, Messi wrote in Spanish.  “We are seeing, and living with, abuse that is growing and becoming worse on social media and nobody is doing anything to stop it. We must strongly condemn these hostile attitudes and demand that the companies that run these networks take action against this behavior," Messi wrote.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam

Tags
first published:May 02, 2021, 10:57 IST