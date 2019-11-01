Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say

Lionel Messi started the season out with injury and Barcelona initially struggled to get results in La Liga. But ever since his return to the field, Barca have been a difference forced, climbing to the top of the La Liga points table.

The proof lies in the number, as Barcelona had won just two of their six games, losing and drawing two each. Since September 24th, when Messi came back for Barcelona, it has been seven wins from seven games.

Messi's returns in the last five games have been phenomenal, even for his own lofty standards - five goals and five assists.

Messi is back to his best and even showcased his terrific form in Barcelona's game against Real Valladolid, as he scored two goals and two assists - including a free-kick wonder goal from 25 yards out.

In fact, Messi has scored the most goals in the last five seasons. What makes the numbers even more surprising, is their comparison to usual suspect, Cristino Ronaldo.

Messi has scored from ten free-kicks since Ronaldo's move to Juventus, with the Portuguese managing to get the ball over the wall nine times and scoring zero goals.

Much has been made of Ronaldo taking over free-kick duties from Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic at Juventus. Ronaldo has taken 29 and has hit the wall 20 of those times.

While Messi has already halfway to the tally of free-kicks scored by the end of 2010/11 season already this season.

