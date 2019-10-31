Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What Stats Say

Lionel Messi has already scored half the goals he had scored in the first half of his career from free-kicks already this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo has none.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 31, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What Stats Say
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi started the season out with injury and Barcelona initially struggled to get results in La Liga. But ever since his return to the field, Barca have been a difference forced, climbing to the top of the La Liga points table.

The proof lies in the number, as Barcelona had won just two of their six games, losing and drawing two each. Since September 24th, when Messi came back for Barcelona, it has been seven wins from seven games.

Messi's returns in the last five games have been phenomenal, even for his own lofty standards - five goals and five assists.

Messi is bakc to his best and even showcased his terrific form in Barcelona's game against Real Valladolid, as he scored two goals and two assists - including a free-kick wonder goal from 25 yards out.

In fact, Messi has scored the most goals in the last five seasons. What makes the numbers even more surprising, is their comparison to usual suspect, Cristino Ronaldo.

Messi has scored from ten free-kicks since Ronaldo's move to Juventus, with the Portuguese managing to get the ball over the wall nine times and scoring zero goals.

Much has been made of Ronaldo taking over free-kick duties from Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic at Juventus. Ronaldo has taken 29 and has hit the wall 20 of those times.

While Messi has already halfway to the tally of free-kicks scored by the end of 2010/11 season already this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram